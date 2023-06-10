HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is urging visitors and residents to be cautious when swimming in the ocean after a California man died on Friday night.

KPD said they were called to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. to reports of a swimmer face down in the water.

According to KPD, the swimmer was 37-year-old Lucas Ivor who came to Kauai for a family trip.

When Ivor went for a swim in the waters off Tunnels Beach in Wainiha a fellow beachgoer noticed he was waving for help.

By the time the bystander reached Ivor, he was unresponsive. His body was pulled to shore and CPR was performed until first responders arrived to take over lifesaving efforts.

Ivor was then taken to the hospital where attempts to resuscitate him were sadly unsuccessful.