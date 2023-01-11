HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the Vidinha Stadium track and field will be closed due to repairs needed for the track.

According to Kauai county officials, the track will be closed from Jan. 17 through Jan. 27. and will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 30.

“We thank the public for your patience as we undergo these necessary short-term repairs,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Pat Porter. “The repairs are a temporary measure to prolong the continued use of the track and provide a safe surface for track users, including the Kaua‘i Interscholastic Federation and general public, until future work to replace the entire track can be done.”

If you have any questions, you can call DPR at 808-241-4460.