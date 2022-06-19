HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone is invited to bring in unwanted or unneeded items for reuse during the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center monthly donation event.

The event will be on-site at the Kauai Resource Center where people can bring items like clothing, small furniture, books and shoes.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Kauai County said clothing and textiles do not need to be in good condition when donated. However, e-waste, chemicals, appliances or broken items will not be accepted.

The Salvation Army requests that the public remains in their vehicles while on-site due to health and safety concerns.

ARC said they also offer pick-up services to thrift stores and businesses. To schedule new service call 808-241-4336.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 24, at 3460 Ahukini Road in Lihu‘e

For those that would like home pick-up service, they can contact Habitat for Humanity Restore at 808-335-6105 or RP’s Random Closet (a for-profit agency) at 808-346-0020.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visit the County of Kauai’s website for general information about general recycling or reuse. You can also call 808-241-4841.