HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people are hospitalized after a crash happened in Kapaa on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the County of Kauai, two females were hit while on a crosswalk on Kuhio Highway around 7 p.m.

According to officials, the two women were hit by a 65-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck.

A 50-year-old Kapaa woman and a 52-year-old woman from California were hospitalized at Wilcox Medical Center.

The Kapaa woman is in critical condition and the woman from Califronia is in stable condition, according to officials.

Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd Raybuck said, “This is a painful reminder to motorists to remain cautious and be aware of their surroundings. As we approach the holiday season, we must be vigilant on the roads.”

Kuhio Highway was closed on Monday evening for around 1.5 hours in both directions as officers with the Traffic Safety Section were on scene.

Officials do not suspect that speeding or impairments are the cause of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.