HONOLULU (KHON2) – This weekend is the 7th annual Kauai Chocolate and Coffee Festival!

Friday Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. through Saturday Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. you can stop on by the Historic Hanapepe Town ​​​​​​​​and enjoy the festival.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For those wanting to purchase tickets in advance, head to their website. Each ticket is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

You also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to their Gala Kickoff Dinner which takes place Thursday Oct. 13.

Tickets are $195 per person, and you will immerse yourself with local agriculture, art and a four-course dinner plus dessert!

For those just looking forward to the Chocolate and Coffee Festival you can expect live entertainment, chocolate and coffee samplings, keiki activities, food vendors and much more.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The event will be located at 4481 Kona Road, located just off Hanapepe Road next to the fire station Hanapepe, HI 96716.