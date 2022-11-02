HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami proclaimed November as Homelessness Awareness Month.

Kawakami said doing so will be an effort to educate the public and bring awareness to the problem of poverty on Kauai.

“It truly takes a village to address hunger and homelessness, which are widespread problems not just on Kaua‘i, but throughout the nation, affecting far too many people,” said Kawakami. “We are grateful to our Housing Agency, Kaua‘i Community Alliance, Kaua‘i County Council, and all continuum of care partners who serve our community by searching for solutions, seeking funding support, developing housing opportunities, and provide critical services with compassion and aloha for our people.”

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week is from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20. Kaua‘i Community Alliance will host their fourth annual Kaua‘i Housing Connect homeless outreach event on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The event will take place Wednesday at The Salvation Army in Hanapepēe and Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Salvation Army in Lihue.

“This year’s Kaua‘i Housing Connect event is a prime opportunity for us all to get involved and help make a difference – small or large,” said Housing Director Adam Roversi. “Our Housing Agency staff is proud to partner with the Kaua‘i Community Alliance as together we continue to conduct outreach across the island, connecting people with various programs and services.”

At the upcoming event, 10 nonprofit agencies will offer different services such as flu and pneumonia vaccinations, hot showers, wound care, vital documents, pet care, Narcan training and housing voucher sign-ups.