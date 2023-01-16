HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation is underway after a 12-year-old Anahola boy was seriously injured following a collision on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kauai Police Department, they arrested a 35-year-old Anahola woman in connection to the crash.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge SUV operated by the woman struck the 12-year-old on Aliomanu Road while the boy was riding his bike.

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

KPD said the driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, negligent injury, driving without a license and inattention to driving. She was later released pending investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.