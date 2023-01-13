A Chinese New Year celebration at The Shops at Kukui‘ula.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Shops at Kukui‘ula is encouraging the public to attend the Flavors of Kukui‘ula: Chinese New Year celebration on Kauai.

“Our annual Chinese New Year Celebration is one of our largest events,” said Stacie Chiba-Miguel, regional manager at Alexander & Baldwin.

During the family-friendly event, participating restaurants will be there to offer a variety of street food delights to choose from.

Live performances will also be available to watch throughout the evening including firecrackers and a lion dance, Tsunami Taiko drummers and a music performance by ‘Oiwi.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Shops at Kukui‘ula on Ala Kalanikaumaka Street.