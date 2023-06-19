HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some offices at the Lihue Civic Center were forced to temporarily close after damage from a water leak on Sunday.

Preliminary reports from the Kauai Fire Department said that a sprinkler had accidentally activated shortly after 8:50 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they found no indication of fire or smoke. However, after discovering two inches of water above the floor they disabled the sprinkler system’s water flow while turning off power to affected areas.

The Department of Public Works Engineering and Buildings division office at the Lihue Civic Center closed off after damage from water leak that occurred in Lihue, Hawaii on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (County of Kauai) The Department of Parks and Recreation permit office at the Lihue Civic Center closed off after damage from water leak that occurred in Lihue, Hawaii on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (County of Kauai)

As a result of the damage from the incident, the following offices at the civic center will be closed until further notice:

Department of Human Resources

Department of Parks and Recreation permit office

Department of Public Works Engineering and Buildings division

The contact information for the following offices is listed here:

Human Resources – 808-241-4956 or humanresources@kauai.gov

Department of Parks and Recreation – 808-241-4460 or parks@kauai.gov

Engineering Division – 808-241-4992 or publicworks@kauai.gov

Buildings Division – 808-241-4992 or publicworks@kauai.gov

The scene was cleared on Sunday by the fire department just shortly before 10:30 p.m.