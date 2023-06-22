POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Kauaʻi, a woman is dead after being pulled from the waters at Poʻipū Beach Park.

Officials said it happened on Monday, June 19 when a snorkeler was seen in distress in the lagoon area.

Kaua‘i Police Department said that the preliminary report from the Kaua‘i Fire Department shows that shortly after 11:35 a.m., Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted a snorkeler in distress.

After seeing her distress, Ocean Safety immediately went into rescue mode and pulled her from the waters in the lagoon area at Poʻipū Beach Park.

“When firefighters from the Kōloa fire station arrived on scene at 11:40 a.m., the California visitor was conscious and alert before personnel with American Medical Response took over the incident,” said a spokesperson from KPD.

Emergency personnel transported the California woman to the Wilcox Medical Center. Once she arrived, she was handed over to hospital personnel.

KPD said that autopsy results are still pending. Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the woman’s family.

Kaua’i Police Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa stated, “We are saddened to report this death of another visitor. We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water.”

The 77-year-old woman from California was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This comes after another water related death at Makua Beach Park, commonly known as Tunnels, that occurred on June 10.

Officials are urging visitors and locals only to go to beaches where there are lifeguards and to utilize caution when entering the water.