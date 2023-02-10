Bill. No 2890 signed by Mayor Kawakami ( Courtesy County of Kauai Office of the Mayor 2023)

LĪHU‘E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The mayor of Kauai, Derek Kawakami, signed a bill on Wednesday to ensure the preservation and public access to Halulu Fishpond on the north shore.

The bill approved $850,000 of the Public Access, Open Space And Natural Resources Preservation Fund for the the Waipā Foundation to acquire the Halulu Fishpond. The County will also be securing a conservation easement to benefit and protect that resource perpetually.

An additional fund of $450,000 was also received from the the State of Hawai‘i Legacy Land Conservation Fund and State Legislature to guarantee that the properties and lands adjacent to the fishpond remain undeveloped and protected perpetually as well through development restrictions. This will support Waipā Foundation’s ability to continue impactful programming and steward the entire ahupua‘a, mauka to makai.