HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikomo Park comfort station in Koloa is temporarily closed after being vandalized — and officials said this isn’t the first time.

County officials said on Monday morning, July 3, staff discovered damage to the restrooms and sports equipment. There was graffiti and the men’s toilet was shattered.

Vandalism at the Waikomo Park comfort station on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Department of Parks and Recreation) Vandalism at the Waikomo Park comfort station on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Department of Parks and Recreation)

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Waikomo Park comfort station has been a target of vandalism multiple times.

“…There have been four other times when bathroom fixtures and waterlines were broken since 2022,” said Wallace Rezentes Jr., deputy director for Parks and Recreation. “The restrooms have also been a target for graffiti on at least six occasions over the past 12 months.”

A police investigation is underway. Anyone with relative information is urged to call the Kauai Police Department dispatch at 808-241-1711.

There is no set time on when the comfort station will reopen.