Hanalei Bay is located on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HANALEI BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Ocean Safety has announced a shark sighting on Saturday, May 27.

The sighting was at Hanalei Bay in Hanalei on Kauaʻi.

KOS said they have posted ‘No Swimming’ signs in the area so that beachgoers are informed upon arrival.

KOS also said that lifeguards are on the scene and will monitor the area.

KOS will provide updates as they become available.