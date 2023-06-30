HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County is reminding residents who pay for sewer services that they should expect to see an increase in rate after the weekend.

The increase in rates is a product of Bill 2874 and will go into effect on July 1.

“Increasing 11% per year over a 5-year period, funds from this increase will go into much-needed repairs of facilities that are over four decades old,” said County Engineer Troy Tanigawa. “Repairs will avoid costly emergency repairs and will increase the overall efficiency of wastewater operations.

The last time adjustments were made to wastewater rates was in 2014.

For more information on the bill covering the Sewer Rate Increase, contact Donald Fujimoto at 808-241-4084 or dfujimoto@kauai.gov.

According to the county the revenues from Wastewater Treatment Capacity Assessment and Sewer Connection Charge pay for wastewater capital facilities, including debt service payments.

