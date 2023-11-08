HONOULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai is making things easier for residents to report any road issues. The county launched an online tool on its website as part of its County of Kauai’s Land Information Management System project.

Under the “Report Roads Issue” on the Kauai.gov site the public can report on anything from potholes to dead animals on the roadway.

Reports can be made through the application that provides the public with an interactive map to confirm the location of the issue. Once its submitted, Roads Maintenance Division staff will review the request and submit a work order to the Roads Maintenance Division’s baseyard staff.

Click here, to see where you can report an issue to Kauai’s roads division.