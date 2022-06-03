HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials announced that there will be lane closures in sections of Kapaa scheduled form June 6 until June 9.

According the Department of Public Works, portions of Mailihuna, Hau‘a‘ala and Kawaihau roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the scheduled dates.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time when they drive near the work area. They are also asked to follow construction traffic controls and to drive with caution.

The department added that dates and times are subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact Braeden Armstrong of Grace Pacific, LLC. at 808-354-7651.