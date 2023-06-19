HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai is seeing some rough ocean conditions off of Princeville.

Kauai County said due to the hazardous ocean conditions they closed the gate to Queen’s Bath on Monday. It will be reopened when conditions are safer.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the National Weather Service, these rough waters are being seen along exposed north and west-facing shores of Hawaii. Surf heights will be increasing as a new medium period west-northwest swell fills in, reaching its peak on Monday.

The swell should gradually decrease by Tuesday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Over on the south-facing shores, surf will remain small each day through the week, according to NWS.