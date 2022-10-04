Ariel view of Queen’s Bath in Princeville, Kauai. (County of Kauai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville is closed now through winter according to Kauai County officials.

During the winter months ocean conditions become dangerous and officials warn the public to avoid that area due to hazardous conditions.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Access to the gate is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions and anticipation of the winter season,” said Ocean Safety Bureau Chief David Kalani Vierra. “We urge the public that entry in these hazardous conditions can result in injuries or drownings and puts the lives of our first responders at risk.”

The county of Kauai always recommends speaking to a lifeguard before entering the water, especially if you suspect dangerous ocean conditions.

For up-to-date information about Kauai ocean safety and ocean conditions visit their website or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.

Their website uses current weather, surf, public safety alerts and beach conditions to calculate hazard levels at ten Kauai beaches.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Hazard ratings could vary between nearshore and offshore so officials suggest using the map to toggle the display and check out the beach you would like to check out.