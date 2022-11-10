HONOLULU (KHON2) — After finding shelter animals their forever homes, the Kauai Humane Society have found its own.

KHS announced today that they have purchased 10 acres of land on Lihue.

They purchased this land from Grove Farm Properties where the shelter is now located, on the west side.

KHS has been operating from this location since the later 1990s.

They are planning to give this shelter some upgrades and love like making it more modern and even adding a low-cost veterinary clinic.