LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police will be patroling schools around the island more often. This comes after a deadly Texas school shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

As many as 19 elementary children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old suspect who was also killed by police after he began shooting a firearm inside Robb Elementary School off of Carrizo Road.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Hawaii Department of Education’s website, there are 16 public schools and 5 charter schools on Kauai.

The Kaua’i Police Department is being proactive after the nation watched families in Texas on Tuesday, go through what no parent should be going through.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of innocent children and staff at the deadly mass shooting in Texas. As a precaution, KPD has decided to increase police presence and patrols at schools across the island to support our School Resource Officers, our community and provide added safety and security until the end of the school year.” CHIEF KALANI KE, PATROL SERVICES BUREAU ASSISTANT

The community is encouraged to contact KPD at 808-241-1711 should anyone see suspicious criminal activity in their neighborhood.