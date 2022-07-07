HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman captured on video surveillance.

On Monday, June 13, an unidentified woman was seen on home video surveillance stealing various items from a residence on Fujii Street in Lihue.

In the video, the woman makes several trips in and out of the carport to take various items, including gas cans, yard tools and other items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Kauai by visiting their website.

Crime Stoppers Kauai is a non-profit organization that offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone giving anonymous information that leads to an arrest.