HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea woman struck that man at around 7:40 p.m.

Officers said speeding and impairment are not suspected factors in the crash but they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This brings Kauai’s traffic fatality this year to seven.