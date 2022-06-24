HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) is hosting an art competition for students in grades K-12 with a grand prize of $150.

The competition is to benefit their annual PAWS for Celebration gala fundraiser. It’s not confirmed if the event will be held in person or online, but organizers are hoping they can hold the event in person.

Those interested are asked to submit artwork where judges will then group the artwork by children’s ages to make it fair.

AGE GROUPS

5-8 years old

9-11 years old

12-15 years old

16-18 years old

Artwork will be judged by KHS staff and local artists, then placed for auction at the gala. All proceeds will benefit the Kauai Humane Society.

Here’s how the judging works: Each age group will have a first, second, and third place winner in addition to the overall winner. Each winner will receive a cash prize, certificate and KHS swag.

KHS notes all artwork submissions become property of KHS and cannot be returned.

They encourage entries be presented framed for wall hanging. However, it’s not a requirement and will not affect the judging of artwork.

JUDGING CRITERIA

Creativity

Originality

Inspiration

Representation

Imagination

For more information about the KHS art competition or to find out how to submit your artwork, visit their website.