KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KHON2) — Scheduled construction will close a portion of Kawaihau Road on Kauai in July.

From Monday, July 3, through Saturday, July 8, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., sections of the road will be closed for construction.

No work will be done on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The closure will ensure crews can perform excavation and construction on parts of the roadway.

The work on Kawaihau Road is scheduled to take place between Iwena Road and Nunu Road.

While the roadwork is being performed, lanes will be shifted to help accommodate the construction.

Drivers may also notice that Kawaihau Road will be temporarily narrowed during the construction process.

“Motorists are advised to expect brief and occasional delays,” said officials with the County of Kauai. “Please exercise caution and drive slowly when commuting through the work area.”

For the project, crews are aiming to construct sidewalks, paved shoulders and a peanut-shaped roundabout.

They will also work on other improvements for the five-way intersection of three roads.

There are several schools in the area, including Kapaʻa High School and Kapaʻa Elementary School.

There are also a hospital, park and church in the area as well.

The scheduled work aims to increase safety for people travelling using various methods through Kawaihau Road, Hau’a’ala Road and Mailihuna Road.

The overall project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

Kauai County officials said dates and times are subject to change depending on weather and other factors.