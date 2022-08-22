HONOLULU (KHON2) — After stopping by Oahu and the Big Island, the open casting call for an exciting new series starring Jason Momoa is coming to Kauai this month.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii announced that they’re seeking people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The open casting call is scheduled for only one day this month (so far):

Aug. 27, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall, 4191 Hardy St., Lihue, HI 96766

If you can’t make it, you can also sign up by clicking here.

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.