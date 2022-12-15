HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for both north and west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau.

20 to 25 feet of surf is expected on north-facing shores and 15 to 20 feet on west-facing shores.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

NWS reminds the public that going in the water during this time is extremely dangerous and could cause serious injury or death.

Beachgoers are also reminded that large waves can make it dangerous to stand along the shoreline.

The High Surf Warning starts on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 a.m.

This warning could be changed as conditions develop.

For updated information on ocean and weather alerts, you can visit the NWS website.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.