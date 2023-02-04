HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai as heavy rain covers the island.

NWS urges the public to not cross fast-flowing or rising water areas on foot or in your car.

Low visibility and other hazardous conditions are expected, drive with caution.

As Kuhio Highway is closed, a community-run shelter has opened at Hale Halawai in Hanalei.

For updates on road closures, you can call 808-241-1724.

This story will be updated if this warning changes as conditions develop.