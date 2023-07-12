HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Kauai Fire Department announced a weekend rescue that involved multiple swimmers.

KFD said they were called to the incident shortly before 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at Kealia Beach, lifeguards were already assisting two swimmers near Kealia Point.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

At the same time, three swimmers outside the river mouth were being assisted by two other lifeguards.

Crews from the Kaiakea Fire Station, Ocean Safety Bureau, Rescue 3 and American Medical Response all responded to the rescue.

Firefighters were able to help lifeguards bring the swimmers back to shore by using rescue tubes.

Four swimmers from Kauai were taken to the hospital and the fifth person involved was a Good Samaritan who declined medical treatment.

One swimmer sustained critical injuries, another was in serious condition and two were in stable condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

By 6 p.m., the incident was cleared.