A mongoose was captured at Nawiliwili Harbor on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Līhuʻe, Hawai’i. (Photo/KISC)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — To the surprise of folks at a dock on Kaua’i, they saw a mongoose chasing chickens.

It was reported that on April 29, dockworkers had spotted a mongoose at Nawiliwili Harbor.

Then, on May 1, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Harbors Division said that an employee saw a mongoose chasing a chicken in a lot where cars are parked after being offloaded from the barges.

This led a multi-agency effort to trap the mongoose before it could begin wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem.

Beginning on May 1, Kaua‘i Invasive Species Committee (KISC) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Vector Control Branch proceeded to place a total of 43 traps in the area.

On Friday, May 5, the mongoose was found in one of the traps near the car lot. It immediately handed over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Wildlife Services for analysis.

Left to Right: Conan Lewis (HDOH-Vector Control), Ray Kahaunaele (KISC), Laura Ishii (HDOA-Plant Quarantine), Alan Takenaka (HDOH-Vector Control), Shawn Hookano (HDOH-Vector Control) pose for a photo with the mongoose that was captured at Nawiliwili Harbor on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Līheʻu, Hawai’i. (Photo/KISC)

Up to this point, government agencies and local environmental groups have been able to protect from Kauai and its ecosystem from the damages that invasive species like mongoose can cause.

For some time, mongooses have been established on O`ahu, Maui, Moloka`i and Hawai`i islands. These small mammals are a threat to native ground-nesting birds.

There have been other instances of mongooses being found on Kaua`i, with the community acting promptly to eradicate the potential threat.

In 2012, there were two mongooses trapped in two separate incidences – one was at Nawiliwili Harbor and the other was near a resort in Lihue.

Then in 2016, there another mongoose trapped in the cargo area at Lihue Airport.

And again in 2021, there was a mongoose that was captured at Nawiliwili Harbor.

Officials warned that any suspected invasive species needs to be reported to the State’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378).