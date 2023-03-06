HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Kauai Police Department, a 52-year-old male Līhu‘e resident was found unresponsive in waters off Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor on Friday morning, and died on O‘ahu on Sunday.

KPD said that shortly after 8:50 a.m., first responders received a call that a man was pulled from waters off Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor, while allegedly participating in a dive class when dive instructors had found him unresponsive.

Personnel with the Kōloa fire station, Ocean Safety Bureau, American Medical Response, the Kaua‘i Police Department and a bystander responded to the incident.

KPD said that OSB South Roving Ski patrol had witnessed the event and administered CPR to the man. Once Kōloa firefighters arrived, they took over CPR and resuscitation efforts which was then transitioned into advanced life-saving treatment by AMR while in transport to Wilcox Medical Center.

Officials said the man was later medevacked to O‘ahu, where he died Sunday, March 5.

KPD added that the scene was cleared shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3 and an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.