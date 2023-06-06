HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is working to prevent any spread of an invasive species that was found for the first time on Kauai.

According to the HDOA, the two coconut rhinoceros beetles were found at the Lihue refuse transfer station.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a result, the green waste facility where the beetles were found in traps will be closed temporarily.

“What we’re doing is just gathering basic info,” said Darcy Oishi from the DOA plant pest control branch. “We don’t know what we’re really dealing with yet and I won’t have a good sense of that until my trained team is able to get there on Thursday.”

Coconut rhinoceros beetle found on Kauai. (Hawaii Department of Agriculture)

The Department of Public Works said the green waste will be closed through next week but this may extend if necessary. Residents are asked to use the green waste facilities in Kapa‘a while state officials and invasive species crews survey the area in Lihue.

All other services remain available at the Lihue refuse transfer station.

Have been detected in Hawaii before but this was the first time it was found outside of Oahu.

“When CRB was first detected on O‘ahu about 10 years ago, early eradication efforts were hampered by the lack of funding and lack of information about the pest,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture

According to the HDOA, CRB cause serious damage to palm trees primarily coconut trees. The chances of a tree dying after a CRB attack can be from 10% to 50%.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The University of Hawaii will also be working to trace the origin of the beetles through tissue samples.