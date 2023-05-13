LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced guidance for travelers regarding the Līhuʻe Airport.

According to HDOT, Līhuʻe Airport’s parking lot is full on Saturday, May 13.

Officials are working on a one-out, one-in solution for the exceptional number of vehicles parked there.

HDOT said that travelers who are leaving Kauaʻi via air travel need to consider being dropped off in order to avoid the extended delay for parking.

HDOT said that they will continue to update travelers on the status of parking at the airport; but for now, it is advised to avoid an attempt to park at the airport’s parking lot.