LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you’re traveling through Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi, the TSA is asking you to plan ahead and arrive early.

The TSA said it’s currently working to address disruptions with the checked bag screening equipment which is preventing the system from operating at full capacity.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said on Monday, June 12 the “Screening machine malfunction” on Kauaʻi led to about 60 checked bags not making it on their flights.

On Tuesday, June 13, the company said it did not anticipate any issues.