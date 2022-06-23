HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like announced that the Hawai‘i Supreme Court denied a petition for review by Cody Safadago, formerly of Washington State.



Safadago attempted to overturn his convictions, including Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. He was convicted of those offenses after a jury trial in 2019.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On the night of April 27, 2017, while driving a stolen truck on Kūhiō Highway, Safadago crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a sedan being driven by 19-year-old Kayla Huddy-Lemn.



Huddy-Lemn died from her injuries. Safadago fled on foot after the collision but was arrested by the Kaua‘i Police Department. KPD determined that Safadago was traveling at approximately 88 miles per hour when he collided with Ms. Huddy-Lemn’s sedan.

After the jury found Safadago guilty, the prosecution sought and received an extended sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for Safadago’s Manslaughter conviction, in addition to other imprisonment terms for his other convictions. He has been in the custody of KPD since the collision.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like stated, “While there is nothing we can do to undo the harm done by this defendant and the loss suffered by the loved ones of Ms. Huddy-Lemn, we hope that today’s decision by the Hawai‘i Supreme Court brings some comfort to her family, friends and the Kaua‘i community. We are pleased that this individual will remain in prison where he cannot cause further harm.”

