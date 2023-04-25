HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2023 Keiki and Junior Lifeguard Program registration will be opening in May, for children eager to learn new and valuable lifesaving skills.

The County of Kauai said the free week-long program will demonstrate Ocean Safety awareness and valuable skills.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Online registration for the program will open on May 1 at 7:45 a.m. and the county said enrollment is limited.

The Keiki Lifeguard Program is available to children ages 8 to 11 and the Junior Lifeguard Program is open to youth ages 12 to 17.

Those applying for the keiki program must be able to swim and run 50 yards nonstop and juniors must be able to swim and run 100 yards nonstop.

The Kauai Fire Department said the program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the following dates:

June 12 to 16, at Salt Pond Beach

June 19 to 23, at Kalapakī Beach

June 26 to June 30, at Hanalei Pavilion

July 10 to 14, Wanini Beach

July 17 to 21, at Kalapakī Beach

The fire department said participants will need to bring their own lunch, sunscreen and a towel during the training dates.

The registration links will be available here and the waiver form and program flyer are already available for download.

Proof of birth certificate will be required for those applying.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those in need of an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability can contact David Kalani Vierra at 808-241-4984 or dvierra@kauai.gov as soon as possible. The program urges that you send requests as early as possible to allow adequate time to fulfill the requests.