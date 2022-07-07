HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works announced road work for parts of Kawaihau Road.



The closures will begin Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Intersections of Mailihuna Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road and Kawaihau Road are expected to experience traffic shifts due to road construction.



Drivers should prepare for extra travel time and be cautious when driving near the traffic site.

If you have any questions you can contact Grace Pacific, LLC. at (808) 354-7651.