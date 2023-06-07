KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative has announced work to be done on Kūhiō Highway in the Kapaʻa area.

According to KIUC, crews along with the contractor Henkels & McCoy will be performing the work on Kūhiō Highway.

They will be removing static wire along Kūhiō Highway. This will take place between Mailihun and Hauaala roads in the westbound direction.

KUIC said that there will be intermittent lane closures on Kūhiō Highway as crews work on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

KUIC is asking that motorists use caution when you are driving through the work area. You will need to allot extra travel time for excursions that utilize this area of Kūhiō Highway.

It is advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.