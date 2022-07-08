HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department will be hosting a TOUCH-TRUCK event on Saturday for keiki and their parents.

The event takes place Saturday, July 9 at KPD’s Lihue Headquarters in their south parking lot from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

“Connecting with the community, from our keiki to our kupuna, is a priority for the Kauai Police Department,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We look forward to opening up our hale for a day of fun for all ages to climb in and around the trucks and emergency vehicles.”

Raybuck said TOUCH-A-TRUCK is a fun, family friendly event where keiki and keiki-at heart have a chance to touch, sit in and learn about these large trucks and emergency vehicles they see throughout their community.

Keiki will have the chance to sit in the driver’s seat, take photos, and learn about how each vehicle works.

Make sure you bring a camera, water and snacks if you plan on heading to the free community event.

For more information about this event and others head to KPD’s website.