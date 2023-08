Flames burn through brush near the Paulaula State Historic Site on Kauai in Waimea, Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Harold Kilborn)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department is working to put out a brush fire burning in Waimea on Saturday.

According to Kauai County, the fire ignited near the Paulaula State Historic Site and is under control by firefighters.

At 4:20 p.m., the county confirmed that KFD remains at the scene to mainly address hot spots.

No injuries or road closures have been reported.