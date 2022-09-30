HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the County of Kauai will be lighting up the Historic County Building for the fifth year in a row.

The Kauai County Committee on the Status of Women will light up the Mo‘ikeha Building Rotunda in pink lights for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Historic County Building.

“Building awareness is important, but taking action is essential,” said KCCSW Vice Chair Regina Carvalho. “We encourage regular screenings and monthly self-exams as early detection does save lives.”

On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the KCCSW will participate in the Downtown Lihue Night Market handing out pink balloons, ribbons and buttons in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

The KCCSW strives to advance women and girls by acting as a catalyst for change through education, collaboration, advocacy and program development.

For more information about the Kauai County Committee on the Status of Women, head to Kauai County’s website.

For those who are eager to attend Lihue’s Night Market, KCCSW is asking those to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.