HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kauai County’s annual vehicle auction begins Wednesday Sept. 28.

Kauai County Officials announced the auction is now live on its website for those interested to check out.

To browse the list of items in the auction and look over the instructions on how to submit a bid you are asked to go to the county’s website.

Be sure to click on “Bids and Proposals” and refer to 2023-SA-1. Officials said there will be no scheduled physical inspections of the items.

All necessary photos and details on the items will be available in the bid document. You have two weeks to make a bid because the last day to submit is Wednesday Oct. 12.

Everything from old trucks, buses and SUVs are available to bid on. The winning bidders will be notified on Oct. 13.

For more information about Kauai County’s annual vehicle auction head to the county’s website or email konoe@kauai.gov.