HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old from Poland died in the water off Hanalei Beach, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4., first responders received a call for distressed swimmers. Jakubowicz tried to save the two swimmers and according to officials, he became distressed.

Police identified the man as Janusz Jakubowicz.

The two swimmers made it safely to shore but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.

First responders, Ocean Safety and firefighters administered CPR.

Paramedics continued to perform advanced life-saving treatment on Jakubowicz as they were on their way to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, but he could not be revived.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

The Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau and volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is assisting Jakubowicz’s family.