HONOLULU (KHON2) — June marks the first day of Pride month and the Kauai Pride Parade is gearing up for their big event on June 4 in Lihue.

The parade is from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Rice street from Vidinha Stadium to the Historic County Building Lawn.

All ages are welcomed to this family friendly event. There will be food trucks, live music, entertainment, vendors and community resources.

Organizers with the Kauai Pride Parade say this day will promote and celebrate peace, acceptance, and unity for everyone on their island regardless of sexual orientation, gender identify, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation or background.

Courtesy: Aaron Feinberg

Their first annual pride parade and festival was held in June of 2019, and they are excited to keep the tradition going on.

Their mission is to bring Kauai island families and communities together for an annual event that honors and celebrates diversity and inclusion.

For more information on this event you can head to their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.