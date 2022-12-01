Derek Kawakami was sworn in, on Dec. 1, to his second term as Mayor of Kauai County. (Courtesy Kauai County)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Derek Kawakami and new members of the Kauai County Council were sworn into office on Thursday.

The event took place at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Derek Kawakami is headed into his second term as Kauai Mayor and said, “With four years left, our Administration intends to finish what we started. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for partnering with us to continue the good work for the people of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau.”

Along with Kawakami, Council Chair Mel Rapozo, Council Vice Chair KipuKai Kuali‘i, Addison Bulosan, Bernard P. Carvalho Jr., Felicia Cowden, Bill DeCosta, and Luke A. Evslin. Leading the Office of the County Clerk are County Clerk Jade K. Fountain-Tanigawa and Deputy County Clerk Lyndon Yoshioka were also sworn in.

The ceremony will be available to view on the county website, www.kauai.gov, starting tomorrow afternoon, Dec. 2.

“To the voters of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau who have put their faith in us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”