HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined KHON2.com to update us with the latest happening on the Garden Isle.

Kawakami has done a bit of traveling recently – to the Philippines, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and Hawai‘i on Hill. So KHON2.com asked how was your experience representing the Garden Isle?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“It’s not so much about how I represented the Garden Isle you know everywhere we went we had a Kauai delegation that I couldn’t be more grateful to our people,” said Kawakami. “They always represent us so well.”

You signed the fiscal year 2024 budget on Friday. What are some of the highlights for this budget?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“You know I think the key takeaway is we stayed focused on providing core services that people depend on,” said Kawakami. “Improving the quality of life lowering the cost of living by lowering the property tax rates for residents for the people that live work and play here.”