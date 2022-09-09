HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kauai is holding their 9/11 Day of Service “Together We Stand 9/11” event Friday Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The Kauai Retired Senior and Volunteer Program invites people to attend the special event and honor the heroes and sacrifices made on Sept. 11 2001.

“This year marks 21 years since September 11, 2001. We continue to honor the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, the countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom,” said Kealoha Takahashi, Executive on Aging.

The event will take place at Kukui Grove Center in Lihue. There will be special performances, messages from different officials and a recognition ceremony honoring Kauai first responders.

“The community is encouraged to honor, serve, and unite by engaging in service on this day and going forward,” said Takahashi.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to visit more than 30 exhibits and resource tables from different community organizations throughout the mall. People will also have the opportunity to explore volunteer opportunities and register to win prizes.

This week the County of Kauai has displayed red, white, and blue lights on their Moikeha Building, starting from Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.