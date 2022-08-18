Kauai firefighters extinguish 8-acre brush fire in Anahola on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Courtesy of Kaua’i Fire Department.

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department responded to an 8-acre brush fire on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Anahola.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 1 p.m. near Ehukai Road. KFD said there were no reports of any injuries and no structures were threatened.

Firefighters cut off the fire from spreading to a nearby subdivision, according to KFD. The fire was fully extinguished by 5 p.m.

The cause and damage of the fire have not yet been determined. Kauai firefighters are investigating.