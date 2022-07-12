HONOLULU (KHON2) -Kauai District Health Office will be going door-to-door asking people to complete a survey assessing their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren Guest, Deputy District Health Officer of Kauai District Health Office, said this is a way for the community to inform her department on how their COVID team did in the past two years.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The survey is called CASPER, Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, and will go over response efforts by Kauai Health Department and current emergency preparedness level.

“The responses will help us understand the community’s perception of our COVID-19 response efforts over the past two years and build upon prior CASPER surveys,” said Guest. “We greatly appreciate the participation of Kaua‘i residents in this island-wide survey effort that enables the Kaua‘i District Health Office to meet our community’s needs before, during, and after a disaster.”

According to the County of Kauai, survey teams will go door-to-door July 26-29 to 30 census tracts that are weighted towards more populated areas within the county.

Seven houses within each tract will be selected to survey. Survey teams are comprised of DOH staff with support from the Kauai Medical Reserve Corps, and the American Red Cross.

The survey will take about 10 minutes and the selected households will be asked about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, their perception of Kauai’s COVID-19 response efforts, their emergency preparedness supply levels, and evacuation plans following a disaster.

All survey responses will be confidential, and survey teams will not collect names or addresses.

According to the County of Kauai, team members will carry identification cards and wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team.

Survey teams will wear face masks and physical distancing will be observed. Participating households may also complete the survey by phone.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about this survey and past surveys head to the County of Kauai’s website.