HONOLULU (KHON2)– The Kauaʻi Bus will be offering free bus service during Tropic Care occurring June 13 through June 20.



This event will provide no-cost health care services to the community, including physical exams, eye exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions. No ID or insurance is needed for these services.



The clinic is first-come, first-served basis. Be prepared for a wait, bring water, snacks, eyeglasses and a list of current prescriptions.



“We are excited to partner with the Kaua‘i District Health Office and the Innovative Readiness

Training – Department of Defense,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “During Tropic Care, the County

will offer free bus rides – including paratransit and fixed-route services. I encourage everyone to take

advantage of this tremendous opportunity to obtain health care services at no cost.”



Tropic Care will be available at the following clinics: ʻEleʻele Elementary School, Kauaʻi

Community College and Kapaʻa Middle School.

Mobile clinics will be held at the Kīlauea Elementary School from June 13 to June 15 and

Waimea Easter Seals on June 17, June 18 and June 20.



The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. However, on June 19 and June 20, all clinics

will close at noon.

For more information about this year’s Tropic Care event, visit the Kauai District Health Office’s website.









