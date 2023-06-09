HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Humane Society is asking for the community’s help as their facility is 252% over capacity.

KHS said they are among the many shelters across the country over-capacity — with also more than 120 animals in foster homes.

As they deal with the issue at hand, the animal shelter asked that the community does not bring in animals, if it can be helped.

“But, if the animal is healthy, it should be walked around the area in which it was found and posted on social media. If the finder can hold onto the animal temporarily, KHS can help with supplies.” Kauai Humane Society

KHS said they are not euthanizing animals for space or time; but if animals continue to come in faster than they are adopted, they could face that terrifying decision.

“There are external influences we have no control over. We have taken in a lot of vulnerable neonate kittens; we have seen quite a few cats that were hit by cars and could not be saved. And we have also cared for dogs with behavioral challenges/mental deterioration.” Nicole Crane, Kauai Humane Society Executive Director

The community is being asked to help by fostering; and if you are looking for a new pet, KHS urges that you take adoption into consideration. Click here to see adoptable animals available at KHS.

If you are not able to foster or adopt an animal, you can still help by clicking here to donate to KHS.

To foster shelter animals from KHS call or text 808-631-2844. KHS provides supplies and medical care for all these animals.

According to KHS, the best way keep these huge numbers of animals from flooding shelters is to spay and neuter. Through February 2024, you can bring in any cat and dog to spay and neutered for $35.